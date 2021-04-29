Green Up Day workers warned about syringes, meth lab waste

THETFORD, Vt. (AP) — Police are urging volunteers picking up trash during Vermont’s annual Green Up Day on Saturday not to pick up syringes or dangerous waste from methamphetamine labs.

Theftford police say syringes are sometimes discarded in public places by drug users. The town is asking people to note and mark the location so that police can arrange for a safe pickup.

Green Up Day workers also are urged not to pick up the discarded containers used to produce methamphetamine such as plastic or glass bottles, possibly with tubes coming out, and containing white, yellowish or brown residue inside, or visible metallic pieces.