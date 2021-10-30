Greensboro man due in court Monday after arrest for second-degree murder

Darryl Johnson, 48, of Greensboro, Vermont, is seen in this mug shot taken by the Vermont State Police on Friday evening, Oct. 29, 2021. He is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Newport on a charge of second-degree murder.

A Greensboro man whom Vermont State Police have said pulled the trigger in a recent deadly shooting has been released from jail on bond.

Darryl Johnson, 48, is due to be arraigned in Newport Monday afternoon on a second-degree murder charge. Police arrested him on Friday.

The October 20 incident reportedly began with a confrontation at a convenience store. Robert Chaplin, 27, of East Hardwick argued with a cashier at Hardwick Convenience and Deli on Route 15 in Hardwick. The clerk called police after refusing to let Chaplin buy alcohol because he was already intoxicated. Troopers say Johnson intervened between Chaplin and the clerk.

Chaplin left the store before officers arrived, but he went to Johnson’s home in Greensboro about 90 minutes later to continue the argument. Johnson is charged with shooting Chaplin in the chest and in the arm; Chaplin died at Copley Hospital in Morrisville.