An item resembling a grenade that is believed to be the remains of a consumer-grade firework is seen in Charlotte, Vermont, on Monday, July 11, 2022.

Charlotte, VT — A firework in the appearance of a grenade was located in a bird house near a path maintained for railroad service vehicles in the area of Ferry Road. The Vermont Rail System reported it to Vermont State Police, and train traffic was suspended for about two hours.

Troopers located the bird house and it was found that the object did not contain the fusing system of a hand grenade and was identified as the remains of a consumer-grade firework. The firework appeared to be expended.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing and anyone with information that can assist investigators are asked to contact VSP Williston Barracks at 802-878-7111 or to leave an anonymous tip here.