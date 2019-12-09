Groennfell Meadery hosts Midwinter Fest at new St. Albans location

Local 22 & Local 44 Spencer Thomas set out to Groennfell Meadery in St. Albans, previewing their 6th annual Midwinter Fest.

Although the event marks year 6, this is the first time it’ll be held at the premiere craft meadery’s new home. On Thursday, December 12th from 2:00-8:00 p.m., the free and family-friendly occasion will display flagons of mead, bonfires, and trenchers of all-you-can eat Viking Food.

Head Brewer and Chief Visionary Officer, Ricky Klein tells us, “If you come to just one event at the meadery, this should be it!”.

