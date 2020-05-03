Group behind report on Bennington P.D. will take public questions Monday

The law enforcement consultants that recently concluded the Bennington Police have created deep mistrust in some segments of the community will answer your questions Monday night.

A four-person team from the International Association of Chiefs of Police made that conclusion in a report released last month. According to the Bennington Banner, the Bennington Selectboard will have a virtual meeting with that team at 6:00 p.m. Monday, during which the public is invited to ask questions.

Vermont Attorney General TJ Donovan called for the review last year following criticism of the police department’s response to reports of racial harassment against Kiah Morris, who says she was forced to resign from the Vermont House of Representatives in 2018. Morris was the only African-American woman in the state legislature.

In the International Association of Chiefs of Police report, the team wrote that over time, the Bennington Police Department’s practices have been “undermining the agency’s law enforcement legitimacy”. The report made more than two dozen recommendations about how the department can improve its relationship with the community.