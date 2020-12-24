Faculty and staff give holiday gifts to students stuck on Saint Michael’s Campus

Students that had to remain on the Saint Michael’s Campus in Colchester were surprised with presents, food and other sweets. Taylor Galgay transferred to Saint Mike’s this semester.

“I actually was really lonely on campus and craving some sort of human interaction and I just wanted to help bring out the Christmas spirit and holiday spirit to campus and also get to meet other people,” Galgay said.

Faculty and staff members were assigned a student to give a gift to and about 90 students got one. Galgay hopes the students will feel loved and appreciated from this act of kindness.

“Even though we can’t physically be together during this time, just know that they are appreciated and someone is thinking of them,” Galgay said.

The event was organized by The COVID Action Network on campus. Helping students cope with mental health is part of its mission. Political Science Professor, Trish Siplon is the group’s co-director.

“So one of the things that we were concerned about was that there were close to 100 students who for various reasons are on campus over the break, and the fact that in conforming with all of the orders and social distancing this was going to be a particular difficult holiday season,” Siplon said.

Along with presents and treats, there was a “bored table,” with puzzles, coloring books and pencils to help students pass time. Galgay was surprised when she got her gift.

“I didn’t realize my professors felt that way about me, because since this my first semester here it really made me feel loved and appreciated,” Galgay said.

The COVID Action Network will continue to work over the break, and during the spring semester, to support students.