Group of grassroots organizations call for change in Burlington leadership

BURLINGTON, Vt. – Early Friday morning, a group of eight local grassroots organizations called The Coalition for a Livable City called on Mayor Weinberger to step down over the police department social media controversy.

The coalition called Weinberger’s failure to disclose former Chief Brandon del Pozo’s anonymous Twitter account used to taunt Charles Winkleman “malicious interference with the First Amendment rights of a city resident.”

One of the group’s leaders told us he believes the buck doesn’t stop at the police department, it stops at City Hall.

“What’s at stake here is the integrity of the City of Burlington,” said Tony Redington. “A willingness to work and interact with the community at large and that’s where the break has occurred.”

Weinberger responded to similar complaints earlier this week by reaffirming his confidence in his administration’s actions to address the issue via an investigation by the city attorney and an outside expert.