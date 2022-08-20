A man is recovering at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center from serious injuries after a one-car crash in Concord, Vermont.

Vermont State Police say Randall Savage, 37, of Groveton, New Hampshire drove off of North Concord Road just after 7:00 p.m. Friday into a wooded area. He was found trapped in his car at the bottom of an embankment, and a helicopter brought him to DHMC.

Investigators say Savage had been arguing with another person about ten minutes before the crash at Barney’s Store in Concord, which is a few miles from the crash scene. Someone called police to intervene in the dispute, but Savage drove away before troopers arrived.

Police don’t know why he crashed and are looking into the cause. They’re asking you to call the VSP St. Johnsbury barracks at (802) 748-3111 if you saw anything.