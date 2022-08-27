A Guilford man has to go to court Monday afternoon after being arrested on charges related to allegedly attacking two children who were living with him.

Vermont State Police accuse Richard Holcomb, 64, of strangling one child and striking the second child with a metal pipe. It’s not clear when the alleged assaults took place, but troopers were called shortly before 5:30 p.m. Friday.

Holcomb is charged with two counts each of first-degree aggravated domestic assault and criminal threatening. He’s being held at Southern State Correctional in Springfield without bail.