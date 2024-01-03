Burlington, VT – The Burlington Police Department says in its 2023 year-end report that it’s responding to more calls than it once did with fewer officers than it’s historically had.

Overall, police incidents were up 22% from 2022, amounting to more than 30,000 police interactions. Gunfire incidents were down by 38%. There were 16 in 2023, compared to 26 in 2022.

Overdose responses are up by a striking 71%, with 430 total overdose calls. However, most were not fatal. As of September 2023, all of Chittenden County had recorded 44 overdose deaths, according to the Vermont Department of Health.

As of New Year’s Day, the force had 69 sworn officers, 56 of whom are actively on duty and 21 of whom are available for patrol. Chief Jon Murad remains hopeful more officers will join.

The Burlington Police Department’s first Community Academy Meeting is happening every Wednesday from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. through February 7. The program teaches civilians about the nuts and bolts of the department.

Mayor Miro Weinberger continues to call on Vermont Governor Phil Scott to declare the drug crisis a top public health and safety priority. In a recently published op-ed in the Rutland Herald Weinberger wrote, “swift and sustained efforts” are imminently needed. In a proposed plan to overtake the drug crisis, Weinberger is calling for a cabinet-level drug crisis office. He also wants task forces created at the local, state, and federal levels.