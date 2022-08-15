Burlington, VT — Multiple shootings in Burlington last week resulted in Acting Chief Jon Murad requesting the help of Vermont State Police to patrol the downtown area on Saturday night. The incidents marked the 19th and 20th gunfire incidents this year, a number that well surpasses last year’s total and is on pace to top the last two years combined.

Murad said the Burlington Police Department did not have adequate staff to patrol Saturday night to ensure public safety in the downtown area. “The fact that we had two shootings essentially back-to-back on Thursday and Friday/Saturday morning was a significant driver,” said Murad.

Vermont State Police Captain David Petersen said the whole state is seeing staffing issues in law enforcement. “As the staffing situation with law enforcement has become more dire in the states, we’ve increasingly been called to municipalities to help out.”

10 Vermont State Police troopers were dispatched for a high visibility police presence in Burlington. “The mission was to provide some visibility and potentially some reassurance to those who are in the area that they could go about their evening and hopefully feel safe in what they are doing,” said Petersen.

Murad says this is the first time Burlington Police has felt the need to request help from Vermont State Police for public safety concerns. “We’re very grateful to our partners in the Vermont State Police, this is also something we’ve never had to do before in Burlington.” Murad hopes the new police contract will be the basis of change in the future.

In a statement, Mayor Miro Weinberger said: “This unprecedented level of gunfire for Burlington comes at a time when our police resources are more limited. Chief Murad and I have been actively working to secure support to help us respond to this spike in violence.”

Burlington Police are still searching for the suspect in the Friday night shooting, but no person of interest has been found. They say they have some leads, but are asking the public with any information to contact the police department.