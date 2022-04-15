Burlington, VT — On Friday at around 2:55 am, a gunfire incident was reported in City Hall Park. An unidentified male had a firearm and as he approached the alley between City Hall and the BCA Center, he raised the firearm into the air and discharged a number of rounds.

No one was struck or injured. The suspect fled east to Church Street and continued east on College Street, but responding officers heard additional discharges in the Hill Section, in the upper vicinity of College Street. A sergeant from the UVMPD also mentioned that UVM had received an anonymous tip through a reporting app that someone had discharged a gun in the vicinity of Jeanne Mance Hall on Pearl Street.

Burlington Police Department are seeking to identify the suspect, and anyone with information is asked to contact the BPD at 802 658-2704.