Vermont State Police are searching for whoever stole a pair of guns from a store in Windsor County on Thursday.

The theft took place shortly before 5:00 a.m. at Britton’s Lumber & Hardware on Route 4 in Hartland. Investigators say a Ruger rifle and a Smith & Wesson revolver were stolen.

A surveillance camera showed a person in the store at the time of the theft wearing a mask, sunglasses and gloves. This is also the second time this year the store has been broken into.

Photo courtesy Vermont State Police

VSP is asking anyone that might know the suspect’s name to call the Royalton barracks at (802) 234-9933.