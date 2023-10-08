Vermont State Police are looking for the thief, or thieves, who reportedly broke into a store in Orange County and stole a pair of rifles.

The incident took place at Button’s Store on Route 110 in Chelsea. There’s no indication of precisely when it happened, but troopers say they learned about it shortly after 12:30 Saturday afternoon. Besides the two missing rifles, cash from the register and several other unspecified items are believed to have been stolen.

Investigators are asking anyone with knowledge of the incident to call the VSP Royalton barracks at (802) 234-9933.