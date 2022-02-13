Burlington, VT — Multiple gunshots were reported outside an apartment in the 600 block of Riverside Avenue at around 9:09 pm on Saturday night. Residents told the Burlington Police Department that some of the shots came into the residence.

Officers from the BPD secured the scene and found evidence of numerous gunshots as rounds had struck the exterior walls of the residence, as well as inside the residence. No one was injured, but there were children present in the home at the time of the incident.

Investigations are ongoing and detectives are looking for a suspect. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact BPD at 802-658-2704.