Gypsy Moths on the rise, infesting neighborhoods

Those who live on Dodds Court will tell you it doesn’t look like June. Let alone late June. Right now, the neighborhood is home to bare tree branches and fallen leaves – harbingers of fall.

That’s because Gypsy Moths have latched themselves onto trees and consumed the leaves.

“We just became infested for lack of a better word. Just really inundated and overrun by these caterpillars,” said Ashely Sullivan.

Forest Protection Program Manager, Kathy Decker, says dry weather exacerbates the situation, as it doesn’t allow the tree’s protective fungi to attack the gypsy moths. By August, the caterpillars will turn into moths which will then lay eggs.

Sullivan says she hasn’t seen anything like it before. The same is true for her neighbor who spends hours cleaning her yard. If she isn’t picking gypsy moths off trees, she’s raking leaves.

“Just this last weekend, I raked about eight bags of leaves, which I actually don’t do until the fall,” said Lauren Machen.

Decker expects the leaves to come back next month.

“What we try to point out is that these trees have nutrients in their storage. And a single year of defoliation generally won’t impact the health of an otherwise healthy tree,” she said.

One way neighbors are mitigating the gypsy moth problem is by wrapping their trees with duck tape. Sullivan, Machen and their neighbors have rings of duck tape on the trunks to prevent the caterpillars from crawling up the tree.

Other methods include spraying or collecting them in a jar of soapy water.

“What has happen on Dodds Court has completely decimated and defoliated this beautiful old oak grove…And you know we need help and we need guidance on what to do,” said Sullivan.

She says she’s called the Mayor and city arborist but hasn’t heard back from them. While the caterpillars won’t stick around for much longer, she says their presence has been disruptive.

The Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation plans to take an aerial survey of the western part of the state. Decker says this will help the state understand what’s happening and when they can expect re-foliation.