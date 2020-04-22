Handful of protesters gather on Statehouse lawn over Governors ‘Stay at Home’ order

While the governor was briefing reporters inside, a handful of protesters outside called on the governor to open the state back up.The governor says it’s still too early.

A small group of protesters gathered in front of the Vermont Statehouse, demanding change. A vastly different ‘stay at home’ protest than you’ve seen in other states this week. They still made their voices heard, with some choosing to abide by state guidelines in wearing a mask.

Nearly a month ago, Governor Phil Scott ordered all non-essential workers to stay home, asking people to limit their travel to the pharmacy or grocery store.

Some people who showed up Wednesday including Mary Jo Harrington from Pownal, feel their civil liberties are under siege. “I don’t want to live under a communist ruled dictator, I don’t want to live like that. I don’t know of anybody that really gets it, they’re not understanding it, that’s what the problem is. If they actually understood what was happening and what was going on,then they would literally go, ‘whoa wait a minute, I don’t want to live like that.'”

H. Brooke Paige, who himself ran unsuccessfully for the state’s highest office, argues the actions taken caused lots of unnecessary fear and panic. “Let the science drive all this. Don’t let the fear and panic which is what we’ve let drive it up to this point send us all scurried and basically wrecking the economy nationwide but certainly here in Vermont.”

Gen Cipolla, who works at Central Vermont Medical Center, was there to counter protest, arguing why social distancing was so important. “The only way we’ve been able to flatten the curve is by staying in place and staying at home. The longer people are out and about, the worse this is going to get.”

Sydnee Boucher who also works at CVMC, argues opening the state back up soon could leave nurses and doctors facing tough decisions. “This is not going away because we flattened the curve,this is only making sure that hospitals can take care of the patients that we do have, and not be overwhelmed. We do not want to choose whether you get a ventilator, or you get a ventilator.”

While protesters are mainly concerned over the economic impacts the stay at home order will cause, the governor says so is he. But his orders remain in effect through may 15th. “I’m going to continue to make decisions based on the science and what I think is best for Vermont as a whole and the health of Vermonters,” says Governor Scott.