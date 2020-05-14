Hannaford Supermarket shares experience with social distancing in stores, with Vermont Retailers

Governor Phil Scott, gave retailers the green light to open Monday, May 18th.

On Thursday, Hannaford Supermarket officials, offered up some advice to Vermont retailers, from lessons learned on how to enact social distancing measures in stores. If you’ve been inside a Hannaford, you’ll notice one way aisles, glass shields put up at the cash registers and employees all masked.

Todd Bullen, Vice President of Retail Services, says one of the most important things they’ve learned during this process is communication. “In this time of change and uncertainty, we have found ourselves doing that at even higher levels, and it’s really helped us navigate all this newness for our teams and also from our customers.”

And he stresses communication with customers is even more important. “Talk to them and explain to them why we have these measures, what it looks like, and really help the customers navigate it.”

For local retailers, these new changes have had them thinking about what things will look like when they go back to work. “With the OSHA guidelines, and just like thinking about you know, the future of retail, and what that looks like. And having like a tent set up outside, and product to go in it and what people are really going to be looking for,” says Bonnie Smith, Manager at Ecco on Church Street.

Smith says customers and employees can expect different protocol next time they visit Ecco. “All the employees have to wear a mask, you know had sanitizer. Be cleaning, like regularly cleaning the fitting rooms, like handles, wiping down surfaces, steaming clothes after people have tried them on or if they’ve returned anything.”