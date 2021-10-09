Hartford girls’ soccer coach pulls team from game due to alleged sexual harassment by opposing fans

According to the Valley News, the Hartford High School girls’ soccer head coach pulled the team off the field late in a game on Thursday because students from the opposing school were sexually harassing at least one Hurricanes player from the stands.

Hartford head coach Jeff Acker said the taunts from the student section at Fair Haven Union High School were unlike anything he’d ever encountered before. He told the newspaper he didn’t learn what was happening until the second half because his team’s bench was across the field from the stands. Both schools are investigating.

Two similar incidents are believed to have taken place in Chittenden County in recent weeks. A referee stopped a girls’ volleyball match in South Burlington on Wednesday due to what school officials said were racial, transphobic slurs directed at a Burlington junior varsity player who was in the stands.

Winooski school superintendent Sean McMannon has also alleged that Enosburg Falls boys’ soccer players and spectators used violent, racist language against Winooski players during a game in September. That particular game was marked by physically rough play.