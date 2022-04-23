A man from Hartford is recovering after being shot in the face at a motel.

He’s James Luce, 22, according to a Saturday email from Hartford Police Chief Robert Cormier. The incident took place inside a guest room at the Super 8 on North Hartland Road at about 7:30 p.m. Friday. At last report, Luce was in stable condition at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center.

The chief wrote that the suspected shooter, and witnesses who were also in the motel room, are cooperating with investigators. The circumstances that led to the shooting weren’t clear Saturday night, but Vermont State Police are also helping in the effort to look into it.