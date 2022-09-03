The Hartford Police are trying to determine why a school bus hit a child Friday afternoon.

Investigators said in a Saturday email that the bus was dropping the unnamed child off at a bus stop on Woodstock Road shortly before 4:00 p.m. They were treated at the scene before being taken to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center.

The child’s injuries are not life-threatening. As of Saturday night, no charges had been filed against the unnamed driver. A second bus picked up all of the children from the bus involved in this incident to carry them along their usual route.