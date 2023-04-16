After spending nearly two years in custody in California, disgraced movie producer and film executive Harvey Weinstein has been returned to New York.

According to WSYR, he was moved this week to the Mohawk Correctional Facility in Rome. It’s a medium-security prison in central New York’s Mohawk Valley region, between Syracuse and Utica. Rome lies within the coverage area of WSYR, the Nexstar station in Syracuse.

Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison on his 2020 New York conviction for rape and sexual assault. In June of 2021, he was extradited to California to face similar charges in that state.

He was convicted in the California case last December and was sentenced to 16 more years behind bars, to be served consecutively with his 23-year New York sentence. The prison terms effectively amount to a life sentence for Weinstein, who is 71 years old.