Local 22 & Local 44’s Spencer Thomas was in Plattsburgh to preview the 25th annual Firefighter Haunted House.

Volunteer firefighters from four Clinton County departments organized the the six-day event with other volunteers to raise money for fire prevention programs in area schools.

The Firefighter Haunted House is $5.00 to enter and is set to kick off at 6:00 p.m. Friday, October 25th and run through Wednesday, October 30th.

For more information, click here.