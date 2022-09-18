“Citizens are asked to avoid that area until an all clear is given,” police said. (Getty Images)

Coventry, VT — Vermont State Police responded to a head-on crash at the interaction of US Route 5 and VT Route 14 on Saturday around 6 pm.

Police say Landon Outlaw, 40, of Texas, had lost control of his 2018 Toyota Tacoma. His vehicle crossed over the median and hit an older model pickup truck driven by Jeremy Weber, 21, of Charleston, VT.

The collision caused Weber’s vehicle to become engulfed in flames. Weber, his passenger, Taylor Schneider, 21, and Outlaw were pulled out of the vehicles by bystanders.

All three were transported to the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center for treatment. Schneider sustained life-threatening injuries.

Investigations are ongoing but alcohol and speed are suspected factors. Anyone with information is asked to contact Vermont State Police, Derby Barracks.