Head-on crash in Hartland kills Springfield man

Vermont State Police are trying to learn what led up to a deadly head-on crash in Windsor County.

Just before 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Roger Curfman, 67, of Springfield was driving a pickup truck north on route 5 in Hartland. Troopers wrote that he crossed the center line near the Rice Road intersection and hit a southbound sport utility vehicle.

Curfman was not wearing a seat belt; he died at Mt. Ascutney Hospital in Windsor. The SUV driver was not hurt; a passenger was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

Investigators wrote that high speed was not a factor in the crash, but they don’t yet know exactly what caused it. They’re asking you to call the VSP Royalton barracks at (802) 234-9933 if you know anything.

