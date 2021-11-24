Heading home for the holidays? BTV expects to see thousands of passengers

Heading home for the holidays? Still expecting family to arrive, listen up. Thousands of people are expected to come through the Burlington International Airport this week.

The Burlington International Airport is reaching pre-pandemic levels. This week they expect to see 11,000 passengers.

The Sims family of Craftsbury, is headed to Oregon.

“Actually this trip we had booked for March of 2020 and it got cancelled right at the beginning of the pandemic,” Katherine Sims said.

They’ve waited two, long years to connect with their loved ones.

“This whole pandemic has felt so isolating and to be able to gather together around a table with friends and family is something we have been missing and are looking forward to,” Katherine Sims said.

Traveling with their boys, this family is taking all the precautions.

“We are trying to do all the things wearing our masks and washing our hands,” Katherine Sims said.

The Acting Director of Aviation at the Burlington International Airport Nic Longo said, it’s good to see people traveling again.

“Over the course of the week we see about 11,000 passengers going out bound,” Longo said.

Longo said it’s important to arrive two hours early to your flight.

“Be prepared with your mask, and really understand where TSA checkpoints are open,” Longo said.

As for the Sims boys on this flight.

“Wish us luck,” Katherine Sims.

Longo said expect there to be long waits this weekend too if you are traveling.