Healing Winds Vermont, celebrating healthcare heroes

For the last six years, Cancer patients would be climbing aboard “The Gypsy Wind” this time of year, for a respite sail on beautiful Lake Champlain. But a change in the tides this year due to the pandemic, has them setting sail with a different special group of people.

Not wanting to risk the spread of COVID to the immuno-compromised, the crew at Healing Winds Vermont, decided to change course. This year, they’ve set out to thank workers in the health care industry, for all the work they do, especially in these past few months.

As Patrick Knowles, who is on the board of directors tells me, making the shift was an easy choice. “Our health care workers are facing difficult, challenging situations. They’ve stepped up, they deserve a break. And so just casting off the lines, and getting underway, you can see those concerns melt and people can just relax. And it’s a really welcome respite, and a welcome break.”

Executive Director, Sylvia Oblak, says this is all possible through donations, which can be made on their website. “This is the communities way to say thank you to our health care heroes, and to support our health care heroes. By sending them out on a beautiful respite sail, they can leave their stress behind, and they can with their brothers and sisters in arms, get out. Or their own families, or whoever they consider to be trusted households, to get out and have a beautiful sail.”

Tomorrow, they’re setting sail for the first time this season. Captain Kym Ketcham tells me it is the perfect thank you gift for stressed out health care workers. “You’re just sitting out there with the rhythm and the wind, and the sailboat is just moving through those waves and it’s, it’s, it’s a feeling you can’t get in anywhere else, it’s just a unique feeling to be out there.

