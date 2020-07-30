Health department reports Vermont’s first virus-related death in 43 days

Vermont health officials reported Thursday that one person has died from COVID-19-related illness, the 57th death since the pandemic arrived in the state and the first since late May.

The last reported death from the virus was 43 days ago, said Health Commissioner Mark Levine. The Department of Health said the identity of the person and the circumstances would not be shared to protect the individual’s privacy.

“We have been uniquely fortunate to have been spared such a loss for many weeks. And we are maintaining a relatively low rate of new positive cases,” Levine said in a statement. “This has been made possible by the cooperation and sacrifices Vermonters have made to protect themselves and others from this coronavirus.

Levine said anyone who has had contact with the person has been contacted and given appropriate guidance for their health.

As of Thursday, the health department has confirmed 1,407 cases of COVID-19. More than 1,200 have recovered. One person is currently hospitalized for treatment of the coronavirus.

Levine expressed the department’s sympathy for the latest death and offered condolences to the person’s family and friends.

“I ask everyone in Vermont to join me in honoring this latest loss by recommitting to doing everything we can to keep each other safe and prevent further spread of this virus,” he said.