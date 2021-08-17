Health Department study shows Black Vermonters hit hardest by COVID-19

The Vermont NAACP wants to bring awareness to the disparities people of color still face daily as the delta variant is prolonging pandemic worries.

Steffen Gillom is the President of the Windham County Branch of the NAACP. He wants people to know the BIPOC population is still at high risk.

“You could wash your hands a thousand times a day but if you are in a situation where you are being on the frontlines and the people who are supposed to care about you professionally maybe don’t, then you are going to be exposed regardless,” Gillom said.

According to the Vermont Department of Health, black adult Vermonters have an estimated rate of 937 positive cases per 10,000 people, compared to 359 cases per 10,000 people who are white and not hispanic.

“It amplifies once again how our systems are not there to protect us,” Mia Schultz, President of Rutland area NAACP said.

Schultz says the information is surprising but not concerning.

“We are in a housing crisis for everyone but that is amplified if you are black and therefore you are living in housing that is often overcrowded,” Schultz said.

During Tuesday’s COVID-19 briefing, Dr. Mark Levine also noted career factors, put the BIPOC community at a higher risk too.

“They generally have more public facing positions,” Dr. Levine said. “They generally have to take public transportation to those positions, putting them at increased risk.”

That’s why he said the health department made BIPOC vaccination clinics a priority.

“When we began the pandemic the disparity between the vaccination rate of the BIPOC population and the whilte non hispanic population was in the 14-15% range,” ,” Dr. Levine said. “Today it is 2.9%, but yes it is still different but it has narrowed that gap.”

Although children represent 23% of Vermont’s cases.

Black, Indigenous, and children of color represent 15 % of those.

“This is a concern in my household as I have children getting back and the children have been affected this whole time in more profound ways than we even know,” Schultz said.