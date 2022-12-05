With less daylight in the winter months, it’s important for drivers to be able to see people walking, running, or biking on the side of the road. That’s why the Department of Health’s ‘Watch for me VT’ program launched a new initiative called ‘Be Bright at Night.’

The department is giving out free reflectors to wear in the dark. Allie Breyer of the Health Department’s Injury Prevention Program says car crashes are a leading cause of injury in the state, most of which happen at night.

Speeding, not paying attention, driving impaired, and inadequate lighting are all factors in deadly crashes. A public health specialist for the department began the initiative when she noticed not many pedestrians wear reflectors in the dark.

Beate Ankjaer-Jensen explains about the reflectors, “when it’s dangling, the light will catch it and it’s better for you to see. On the side, it will be seen from both the front and the back.”

Breyer notes, “in the fall and winter months, we of course have a lot less daylight, so there’s a higher chance that crashes and tragedies could occur. So we all need to work on adjusting our driving habits, walking and biking habits, so we can keep each other safe.”

To stay safe when you’re walking or biking on the roads at night, Breyer says to wear light-colored clothing, bring a flashlight on walks, be aware of cars around you, and wear your reflectors.

Hand-out dates and locations can be found on the initiatives website.