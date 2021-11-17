Health leaders offer COVID warnings ahead of family get-togethers

As we’re a week out from gathering for Thanksgiving, health leaders find themselves in a similar situation like last year. They are offering covid warnings ahead of family get-togethers.

According to the health department, Vermont cases have increased 16% over the last 7 days & increased 64% over the last 14 days. As cases rise, so does this risk for transmission.

“It’s more important than ever for people to be aware case counts are up,” Patsy Kelso, State Epidemiologist, said. “There is a lot of virus in Vermont communities and we are seeing it spread.”

Dr. Kelso said there is no indication increased travel is behind this surge.

“We are mostly detecting cases that are likely acquired in gatherings and workplaces and other settings in Vermont,” Dr. Kelso said.

Vermont’s case counts aren’t expected to come down over the next 4 weeks, but Dr. Kelso said the impact of Thanksgiving gatherings brings uncertainty.

“Be aware, and choose to gather safely,” Dr. Kelso said. “The smaller the group size the better.”

Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said in Tuesday’s press conference, we need to remember how to live our lives in a pandemic and that starts with getting together.

“The more people who are vaccinated around your table, the safer everyone will be,” Dr. Levine said. “As a host you have a right to inquire and set the rules.”

Financial Regulation Commissioner Michael Pieciak said there are areas in the state seeing increases.

“The North East Kingdom continues to have high case counts,” Pieciak said. “Franklin county’s case counts are elevated as well.”

Essex, Orleans, and Rutland have the highest case rates this week. Governor Phil Scott said in Tuesday’s conference, get your booster shot, make it a priority.