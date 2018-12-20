Health Matters: The holidays can be tough on your immune system

Today we were joined by Leslie Langevin from Whole Health Nutrition.
She talked about ways to prevent cold and flu by eating the right foods this holiday season. For more information and recipe’s you can visit their website, Whole Health Nutrition.
by: Lauren LaDukePosted: / Updated:
