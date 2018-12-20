Health Matters: The holidays can be tough on your immune system

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Today we were joined by Leslie Langevin from Whole Health Nutrition.

She talked about ways to prevent cold and flu by eating the right foods this holiday season. For more information and recipe’s you can visit their website, Whole Health Nutrition. 

 
 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending

Trending Stories

Latest Coronavirus Headlines

More Coronavirus

SkyTracker Weather Blog

More SkyTracker Blog