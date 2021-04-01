Health officials: COVID vaccine program has saved 78 lives in Vermont

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. Japan’s COVID-19 vaccinations are beginning Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, after the government granted belated first approval to a shot co-developed by Pfizer Inc. that the United States and many other countries started using two months ago.(AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

Vermont officials estimate the COVID-19 vaccination program in the state has saved 78 lives since the vaccines arrived late last year.

Despite a recent spike in the number of new cases of COVID-19, the number of new infections in people most vulnerable to the virus, the elderly, are continuing to go down. The state says that just under 90% of people over age 75 have been vaccinated. By April 19, all Vermonters over age 16 will be eligible.

Meanwhile, the Vermont Department of Corrections says testing at the Newport prison returned no positive results for COVID-19 for the first time since an outbreak that started in late February.