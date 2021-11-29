Health officials react to Omicron variant

There are a lot of unknowns about the Omicron variant but health officials are breaking it down for us.

The Omicron variant is a new version of Covid that was first detected in Africa. It has spread to several countries including Canada. The state Epidemiologist for the Vermont Department of Health, Dr. Patsy Kelso says the virus spreads the same way the other variants spread.

“Person to person, through the air or droplets when we talk or cough or sneeze,” Dr. Kelso said.

Dr. Kelso said this new variant has more mutations than we have seen with the other variants.

“It doesn’t mean it’s better or worse, it just means that it has different mutations than the previous variants,” Dr. Kelso said. “There is some indication that it might be more easily spread from person to person.”

Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine released a statement saying vaccines are still our best defense against COVID-19.

“If you have not yet gotten your vaccine or booster shot, now is the time,” Dr. Levine said. “Both take about two weeks to be fully effective, and as we get further into the holiday season, the more people who are protected, the better off we will all be.”

President Joe Biden is restricting travel from South Africa. The Infectious Diseases Specialist of the UVM Medical Center Dr. Tim Lahey said travel bans can only do so much.

“To me that says that it’s unlikely that a travel ban is going to stop the spread of something that can float from the air,” Dr. Lahey said. “Really a virus is unaware of international borders.”

Dr. Lahey said there’s a lot we still need to learn about Omicron and what it could mean for the rest of the holiday season.

“We will find out more and can change plans if we need to, but right now it’s the tried and true advice to get vaccinated and wear a mask,” Dr. Lahey said.

There have been no identified cases associated with the Omicron variant in the U.S. to date.