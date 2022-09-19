Fall is the recommended time for most people to get their flu shot and health officials are urging people to get them sooner than later.

After more than two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, the flu is back and at the Rutland Regional Medical Center, Dr. Rick Hildebrant is among those warning people to prepare for a potentially rough season.

“There is a concern that we will have an increase number of flu cases in Vermont this year and there is also a concern that in conjunction with more COVID cases as the temperatures get colder that will make for a really rough flu season this year,” said Dr. Hildebrant.

Dr. Hildebrant wants people to know the new boosters can be given at the same time as a seasonal flu shot, saying they “should be given together because they are both for viruses that tend to come across during the cold and flu season which we are coming across now”.

In a normal season, the Centers for Disease Control and Preservation say children younger than 2 and adults over 65 are considered at highest risk for flu complications.

“Kids don’t have any immunity to any flu so to them its brand new, if they have never been exposed or newborn they really need to get vaccinated as soon as possible which is generally starting at six months to make sure they can be protected for any serious illness,” said Dr. Hildebrant.

Amy Henry from Charlotte says her two children get the flu shot every year. “I have one kid that loves getting shots, looks forward to it and she is joyful and then i have another who does not enjoy it and he puts up a pretty good fight, so it’s more of an issue but he gets the shot every year and understands why.”

Henry wants to ease parents minds about getting the flu shot for their children. “My kids don’t tend to have any reaction to the flu shot, it’s just a sore arm and they are good to go.”

Dr. Hildebrant adds that if you get the monkeypox vaccine, you need to wait four weeks to get the COVID boosters.