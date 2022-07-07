There are differences between the BA.1 and BA.2 subvariants of omicron, but symptoms don’t seem to vary. (Photo: Getty Images)

Vermont hospitals are seeing an uptick in BA.5 omicron subvariant cases. Like many of the previous subvariants, officials from the University of Vermont Medical Center say that the new subvariant is more transmissible, which has led to higher hospitalization rates.

“The number of cases has gone slightly up but not significantly,” said Rick Hildebrant, Chief Medical Information Officer at the Rutland Regional Medical Center. “While there are some states really struggling with surges, Vermont is at the lowest amount of cases.”

“It does seem like we’re starting to get into an every few months cycle,” said Timothy Lahey, Infectious Disease Physician at the UVM Medical Center. “The challenge is it’s not exactly predictable.”

According to the CDC, BA.4 and BA.5 cases account for close to 60% of cases in the Northeast region.

“The BA.4 and BA5 Variant can evade our defenses in a way that BA2 couldn’t because of the vaccine.”

A health official from the Rutland Regional Medical Center says it is only a matter of time before we see another peak. “It’s inevitable. We’re going to see another peak whenever we see significantly more cases. The question really is how long does it take.”

Meanwhile, Dr. Lahey says people should pay more attention to the number of hospitalizations rather than the number of cases. “If they both go up, we could mask up more frequently like in grocery stores, but if it turns out that the number of cases goes up but the number of hospitalizations doesn’t, then we may not need to.”

As of now, health officials do not believe the virus is more severe than previous strains, but according to Vermont’s weekly surveillance report, hospitalizations are up despite case counts in Vermont being down.

“Case Counts that we’re reporting are confirmed probable cases,” said Patsy Kelso, State Epidemiologist for the Vermont Department of Health. “They don’t include the vast majority of tests that are done by people at home. So, we really have limited data on the true number of cases.”

According to the Vermont Department of Health, the CDC says case counts could be as much as ten times higher than what states are reporting. Vermont health experts say the best way to protect is to be up to date on vaccinations and booster shots.

“Getting vaccinated, while it may not entirely prevent from catching, will prevent from going to the ICU.”

For now, health officials will continue monitoring BA.5 and expect to see a new booster shot available in the fall.