A fort in New York with a lot of history - some of it not so great, is for sale for about one million dollars.

Fort Montgomery, located on Rouses Point, has within its walls more than 200 years of history, with what stands today as the second fort to be built there. According to a CBC article, The fort was sold at public auction almost 100 years ago, and the land has traded hands since. the current owners, the Podd family, have listed the fort several times online, without much success.