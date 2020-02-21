Healthy Living Market charging customers for large paper bags, donations go to food shelf

If you’ve been shopping at healthy living market and cafe recently, you may have noticed some changes at the cash register.

Recently, they’ve began to charge 5 cents, per large paper bag used at check out.

And while that may seem inconvenient, it is all for a good cause. The proceeds all go to the South Burlington Food Shelf.

“One of our core values is to be an involved part of our community. We volunteer over there, we try and be as involved with community events and other local businesses as we possibly can, and fighting food insecurity is something that we really believe in,” says Nina Lesser-Goldsmith, Co-Owner and Chief Operating Officer at Healthy Living Market.

And while remembering your re-usable bags may seem like a nuisance, they have received a lot of positive feedback from customers.

“Any time that you tell people that things are changing or that you’re going to charge for something, I think there’s a fear deep down that people will be dis-satisfied. But really you know, in this day and age and especially in this market, people are cheering on the champions for the environment.”

In Vermont, single-use plastics, such as plastic bags, will be banned in the state effective this July.

“For a long time healthy living’s been a leader in, you know, reducing waste and doing our part to encourage guests to make little changes in their lives. We got rid of single use plastic bags at our front end five years ago. For over a decade we’ve offered our guests 10 cents back for every reusable bag they bring. We just really want people to use re-usable’s,” says Lesser-Goldsmith

In New York State, their plastic bag ban goes in to effect on March 1st.

And in New Hampshire, currently there is legislation in the works that looks at banning single-use plastics.