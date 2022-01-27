Healthy Living Market and Café has announced that shoppers who rounded their purchases to the next dollar, raised a total of $119,193 for local nonprofits in 2021.

As part of the Together We Can Help fundraising campaign, guests at the three locations in South Burlington, Williston, and Saratoga, NY, were able to choose to give to regional organizations.

In Quarter 4, Vermont recipients included the South Burlington Food Shelf, who received $6,397, the Williston Community Food Shelf, who received $4,923, and the Spectrum Youth and Family Services, who received $11,800.

“We are thrilled to provide these donations to such important community partners,” said Eli Lesser-Goldsmith, CEO of Healthy Living. “Our shoppers care about the world in which they live, they share our values and they, just like us, want to help their neighbors. Together we can make a difference.”

Shoppers can continue to raise money for nonprofits by rounding up their totals when checking out and Healthy Living locations also offer year-round donation bins at the exits to collect donations for local food shelves.