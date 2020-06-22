Heat safety tips for you, your family and your pets

The Summer months can bring some of the nicest weather of the year, but for many it can be dangerous. As we deal with sunshine, temperatures in the 90s and humidity, the summer heat can quickly lead to heat related illnesses.

“People can experience issues with dehydration, heat exhaustion and in more extreme circumstances heat stroke.” said Jared Ulmer, Climate and Health Program Manager at Vermont Department of Health.

Ulmer also said they have seen a small increase in heat related emergency department visits, but it is what they would expect with temperatures in the 90s.

If you are feeling ill, he recommends stopping whatever activity you are doing, getting into a shadier and cooler space, and drinking plenty of water. health experts also recommend you wear lightweight clothing when you are outside.

“If you have started to do that and your symptoms are not resolving you should call your physician or call 911 and seek some additional medical advice” said Ulmer.

However, we are not the only ones at risk, so are your pets! Concrete and cement surfaces pose a danger as dogs paws can quickly become burned and inflamed. Dogs are especially at risk because they cant swear like humans do.

“Make sure you hydrate well, and hydrate more than you actually think is well is probably the safe way to look at it” said Keith Baker from the Williston Fire Department

On an 85 degrees day, temperatures inside a car with the windows slightly open can reach 102 degrees withing ten minutes, and up to 120 degrees in just thirty minutes. This is why you should never leave a pet or another person in a parked car.

If you know somebody who may be more vulnerable to heat illnesses, give them a call or try to check in on them every so often.