Waterbury, VT – Vermont State Police say there is a “heavy police presence” in Waterbury after a man was shot Wednesday morning.

Troopers say a man entered a business near Cabin Lane and Route 100 and said he had benn injured in the woods nearby.

Police say first responders determined the man was shot, and he was taken by ambulance to University of Vermont Medical Center. His injuries are not considered life threatening.

Police say no one is in custody and the investigation is focused in the area of Green Mountain Club. They said the public should expect to see investigators from several state police units, including the K-9 team.

VSP says the investigation involves members of the Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Field Force Division and special teams.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Vermont State Police in Berlin at 802-229-9191. Tips can also be submitted anonymously online.