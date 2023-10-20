Tonight: Scattered showers and heavy downpours, becoming more widespread by daybreak. Temperatures fall to the upper 40’s and lower 50’s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy skies with widespread moderate to heavy rain especially during the afternoon. Temperatures in the middle and upper 50’s

Sunday: Leftover sprinkles or showers, with a few mountain flakes. Cool and breezy, with winds out of the northwest at 10-20 mph, and temperatures in the middle and upper 40’s

Have a great weekend!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley