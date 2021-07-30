Helicopter crash landed into Colchester Causeway

The wreckage of a helicopter has been cleaned up, and moved away from the Causeway bike path, after it crashed around 4-30 this afternoon.

A pilot is injured, it happened just before 4:30. There was an immediate fire on scene. The Colchester Police Chief tells us the pilot was the only person on board. He was taken to the hospital, and it appears his injruries are not life threatening. We’re told he was speaking to first responders on the ground.



Police Chief Doug Allen says right now the cause points to mechanical problems. This was a regular fuel helicopter that operates out of the Burlington International Airport every day. We don’t know if it was coming or going to Burlington International Airport.