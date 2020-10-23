Help keep the food shelf running with “Pack The Pantry”

Pack The Pantry is a food drive whose goal is to pack a truck full of canned goods and nonperishable food items to help the Central Vermont Salvation Army Emergency Food Shelf. This event takes place from October 22nd to the 24th in Berlin at the Price Chopper on Barre-Montpelier road. With these donations, the food shelf will be able to keep running for another year.

Star 92.9 and the Northfield Savings Bank won’t leave the parking lot until the mission is accomplished. They are also taking monetary donations to help fill the 53 foot long Bellavance Tractor Trailer.

Covid-19 has had a major impact on the Salvation Army Food Emergency Food Shelf. Lieutenant Christopher West reports that weekly supplemental grocery distribution for less fortunate Vermont families has gone from 120 per week to more than 600. The Emergency Food shelf has also gone from preparing 225 meals per week to 2,025.

If you want to donate or would like more information, click here.