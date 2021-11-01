Helping Vermonters keep the heat in this winter through weatherization

Geoff Wilcox the director of Vermont’s Weatherization Assistance Program joined Local 22/44’s Haley Bouley to talk about this free resource that qualifying residents are encouraged to use to help make there home more efficient this winter!

According to the website the programs goal is to “reduce the energy costs for low-income families, particularly for the elderly, people with disabilities, and children, by improving the energy efficiency and comfort of their homes while ensuring their health and safety.”

For more information on the program head over to the Weatherization Assistance Program: https://dcf.vermont.gov/benefits/weatherization