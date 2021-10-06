High-risk sex offender to be released in Chittenden County next week

The Essex Police Department and Community Justice Center will hold a virtual public meeting on Friday, October 8th, at 6 p.m. to answer questions from the community as a high-risk sex offender will be released in Chittenden County next week.

51 year-old Craig Yandow will be released from his sentence on the 13th. According to police he will not be supervised by corrections as he has served his maximum sentence.

Yandow was convicted back in 1997 under an aggravated sexual assault charge. Officials say Yandow did not participate in sex offender treatment and will be listed as a high-risk sex offender.

Officials say if he were to reoffend, his victims would most likely be adult females.

