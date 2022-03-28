One Vermont high school wants to make college education more affordable and accessible. Lyndon Institute students can take college-accredited classes recognized by Northern Vermont University.

The Lyndon Learning Collaboration Program started in 2015, but now the program is being expanded. Students at Lyndon Institute have a chance to get a jump on higher education and it has teachers excited. “It kind of speaks to the core of why I’m an educator,” said Adam Norwood, Coordinator for Lyndon Learning Collaborative at Lyndon Institute. “I got into the field of education because I believe strongly in helping kids identify pathways to the future. So for me, it’s extremely fulfilling.”

For many, thousands of dollars in college tuition can be intimidating. “I come from the first of my family to get a bachelor’s degree,” said Trisha Jackman, a former LLC Program participant. “I did not have family support with paying for school”

Under a new program, Lyndon Institute students now have the chance to graduate high school with an associate’s degree. The idea for the program originally came from a chat. “We were chatting one day. What if we could partner with Lyndon State College and bridge the difference between high school and college and come with an early college program?”

The chance to save money was enticing for Trisha Jackman. “I was a junior in high school. For me, the biggest attraction to participating in the program was that I’d get a free year of college. So, for myself paying for school, that was a really big deal.”

School officials hope to help more students just like Trisha.

“This is saving 2 years’ worth of college admission at 2500 dollars at our estimated value which is a big deal for families and for students who can graduate high school with a diploma on one hand and an associate degree diploma on another.”

Jackman says she greatly benefitted from the program and thinks others would as well. “I’m happy to see the program continuing for a lot of students. It takes a particular student in high school for a program like this. And getting the real-world experience of what it’s like to be in college and to get some independence”

Lyndon’s Admissions Director would like to see this program brought to other schools around the state. “We’d encourage other high schools to explore this option and to have some kind of relationship with their local high schools as well,” said Sara O’Connor, the Director of Admission and Marketing at Lyndon Institute.

Trisha Jackman thinks more can be done at the college level to help reduce costs. “I’d rather see college systems make it more affordable for anyone applying not necessarily when someone’s just 16 or 17 years saying now it’ll be affordable. How about when they’re 18, 19, and 20?

O’Connor says the response to the program has been overwhelmingly positive and she hasn’t met a student yet who regretted doing the program. Students in the program can participate in high school activities, athletics, and clubs while taking these college courses.