Colchester VT — Vermont Congresswoman Becca Balint recently met with high school students at St. Michael’s College to discuss their future and the challenges they face.

The event, organized by the Vermont Student Assistance Corporation (VSAC), drew students from across the state who filled the bleachers at the college.

During the event, students expressed concerns about mapping out their future careers and the overwhelming number of options available to them. Georgie Kiel, a sophomore at Middlebury Union High School, emphasized the importance of getting a grasp on what she wants to do early on, while her classmate, Jacques Snell, voiced his struggles in choosing one passion among many.

Congresswoman Balint shared her unique perspective on career paths, reflecting on her unconventional journey from teacher to newspaper reporter to politician, and finally to the halls of Congress. She emphasized to the students that there is no “have to,” only choice.

“Something that I took away especially from Becca’s speech was just that you don’t have to choose one career and have to stick with it. There are many things that can happen… I think that’s a part of growing up,” said Kiel.

Snell added, “I think that was very inspiring. I don’t have to take this path, I don’t have to take that path.”

Junior Bowie Berloso from Middlebury Union High School also shared his thoughts, saying, “I have all these ideas on what I want to do. But I have to calm down and realize I have time, you know?”

The students left the event feeling inspired and moved by Balint’s remarks. The Vermont Student Assistance Corporation has several events planned for the future, including one in April at Castleton University.