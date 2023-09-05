As an early September heat wave blankets the region, local high school sports teams are facing a formidable challenge as they kick off their seasons.

The scorching temperatures are putting young athletes’ resilience to the test, forcing some to move their practices indoors.

On a typical school day afternoon during football season, you would usually find players honing their skills on the field. However, the hot temperatures have left schools like Rice Memorial High School have no choice but to shift their practices indoors.

Head Coach Chad Cioffi explained, “We’ll be inside doing film, chalk talk, and then probably go home.” The dangers of overexertion in such high temperatures, including dehydration and heat stroke, loom large.

Lauren Thomas, Assistant Executive Director of the Vermont Principals Association (VPA), emphasized, “When we have high levels of heat, we need to be more cognizant of our student athletes and the toll the weather can take on them.”

Cioffi added, “Our end, as coaches, we always want to prioritize player safety… I’d rather be inside or take helmets and shoulder pads off than have a kid collapse.”

Despite the formidable obstacles posed by the scorching weather, teams like the Green Knights view days like this as opportunities. Senior Guard Linebacker Owen Messineo said, “You must be ready to work. There’s an expectation no matter what the weather, it’s pouring outside, it’s really hot, you’ve got to be working.”

Cioffi continued, “We can gain mental reps by doing chalk talk and film, we can gain a lot more team chemistry by team-building activities. You keep your players healthier; you keep them happy.”

For senior captain Messineo, the preparation begins at the start of the school day. “We’re making sure that we’re communicating to our players, making sure today all our players are drinking a lot of water, you’re drinking some Gatorade.”

He stressed that there’s a lot that can be accomplished inside. “People don’t know how to watch film. And people don’t choose to. I think it’s something we do a good job around here. There’s a lot more to football than throwing on the pads and beating up on another guy.”

While many teams are restricted from practicing outside on Tuesday due to the extreme heat, teams like Rice Memorial High School have plans in place for returning to the field safely. Cioffi explained, “Every 10-15 minutes of doing an activity or drill and then jumping into a water break for 2-3 minutes, then we’re back at it for 10 minutes and then back at a water break.”

According to the National Weather Service, the last time temperatures reached the 90s in Burlington was July 28th, prior to Labor Day. Jessica Storm, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, expressed concern, saying, “We’re particularly worried about how cool August has been, and we’ve, as a general rule in Vermont, not acclimated to the temperatures we’re experiencing now.”

The highest temperature Burlington saw in August was 83 degrees. The VPA is prepared to reschedule any games that need to be postponed due to the high temperatures.