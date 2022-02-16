Grand Isle, VT — High wind warnings have been in effect all day in Grand Isle, Western Franklin and Western Chittenden Counties as wind gusts reached up to 60 miles per hour. The winds combined with ice brought the Lake Champlain ferries between Grand Isle and Plattsburgh, New York, to a halt.

One official says that a large sheet of ice had been blown in the ferries’ path, which caused the ferry to get stuck. Some passengers felt nervous, although another passenger described it as a typical day.

A statement from Lake Champlain Ferries reads: “Due to winds in excess of 50 mph and packing ice, the Grand Isle crossing is temporarily closed. Crews are standing by and monitoring the conditions throughout the night. As soon as we can resume service, a text and email notification will go out. We are experiencing unprecedented high winds and ice break up conditions.”

The winds caused other problems around Vermont including bringing down trees and power lines. One meteorologist explained that after the wind comes the rain, and for some people ice, which could lead to tough commutes on Friday morning.